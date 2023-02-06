Wakefield primary school pupils star in new 'how to keep healthy' video
Wakefield schoolchildren are the stars of a new video in which they share their tips on how they keep themselves healthy during the cold, winter months.
Pupils from The Mount School, Upton Primary School, and Outwood Primary Academy have taken part in the video produced by Wakefield Council, as part of their Winter Wellness campaign.
In the video, they talk about how they protect themselves from winter bugs, stay happy and help their friends when they are sad. They are also asked to share their experience of being ill, and with children being children, a few funny answers are given.
Advice ranged from, ‘I try to wash my hands more often’ to ‘you wrap up warm… so you don’t freeze’.
On staying cheerful and upbeat the kids suggested, ‘keep on playing with your friends and ‘I would tell my friend a joke to try and make them laugh, and then they would be happy’.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “To support families, we wanted to focus on the topic of how children can stay well.
“The video is a fun and engaging way to involve children and hear how they care for themselves and their friends.
“We hope it will start conversations between children and adults and get them talking about their mental wellbeing and how to take care of that too.”
The video will be shared with schools, community and NHS organisations.The Winter Wellness campaign started in October last year, to provide residents with advice on a range of health issues over winter.