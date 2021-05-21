Wakefield residents urged to continue testing to reduce Covid infection rates

This week, the latest relaxation of lockdown rules was introduced. However, despite this, local case rates remain higher than the national average and Wakefield Council urge there is still a need for caution and compliance with ongoing health advice.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “There is no doubt that the latest relaxation of lockdown rules comes as a welcome relief to residents and businesses across our district who have experienced some extremely challenging times.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and continued hard work. Although heading in the right direction, we still have a relatively high case rates so please keep going and follow the latest guidance.”

Residents are being urged to continue a regular testing regime in a bid to drive down Covid-19 infection rates across the district.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Whilst infection rates are generally declining, Wakefield still has one of the highest case rates in the country and I want us all to keep going and not become complacent.

"Testing plays a very important part in our ongoing steps towards recovery, as does adherence to the ongoing advice of HANDS, FACE, SPACE and FRESH AIR.

“There are a wide range of testing options available across the district, and I would encourage everyone to play their part in protecting themselves and those around them, and continuing to drive down infection rates.”

There are two key types of Covid-19 testing – lateral flow tests for people with no symptoms (asymptomatic) and PCR testing for those displaying symptoms.

Lateral flow tests can be accessed in the following ways:

PCR tests are available at the former Westgate Station Car Park (WF1 1XP), Castleford Swimming Pool (WF10 5DX) and Ossett Market (WF5 8BE).

Home tests: visit https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or call 119 to order tests for home delivery.

Community sites: for a full list of community sites where people can collect lateral flow tests, including local pharmacies, visit https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk.

Education: Secondary and college students are already being given tests to use at home twice a week, throughout term time and the holidays. Some Wakefield schools are also piloting 'school collect' where families can collect kits from school. Please contact your school directly to check if they are taking part.

Workplace testing: thousands of employers are offering workplace testing. This includes testing sites, where a supervised test can be taken, and workplace collect, where a box of tests can be picked up to use at home.