Wakefield woman living with Parkinson’s to join star-studded fashion show in London

A Wakefield woman is joining a star-studded fashion and entertainment show in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read

Shafaq Ali, 41, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s just last year, will be getting her glad rags on and soaking in the glitz and glamour of Catwalk to a Cure at Proud Embankment in London for the show, raising money for pioneering research into the condition, which affects around 145,000 people in the UK.

Since her diagnosis, Shafaq has found that medication and exercise helps her control her symptoms - she has even attained an orange belt in Kung Fu - and works part-time in dentistry.

“Living with Parkinson’s has made me want to embrace opportunities and step outside of my comfort zone," she said.

Shafaq Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s just last year.Shafaq Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s just last year.
"Before my diagnosis, I never would have dreamt of taking part in a catwalk.

“It’s so important to me to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and I want more people to know that Parkinson’s can affect anyone and everyone. Everyone needs to know that you can have Parkinson’s and live well. Yes, the condition can change things – but not always entirely for the worse.

“Charities such as Parkinson’s UK provide a vital support and information network for those with the condition. In the relatively short time since I was diagnosed, Parkinson’s UK has helped me find my sense of purpose again.

"Catwalk to a Cure will be a great night out with lots of fun and laughter. I’m really looking forward to meeting the other models living with Parkinson’s and help raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK.”

To find out more about the event click here.

Related topics:Parkinson's UKLondonWakefield