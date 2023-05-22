Patricia Bullock received a cornea transplant at the city’s Pinderfields Hospital last year by specialists at the Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospital Trust.

The retired pharmacy assistant assumed her deteriorating vision was due to age, but it wasn’t until her daughter, Selina, insisted she get her eyes checked, that she discovered she was suffering from Fuchs Dystrophy.

This inherited condition damages the cornea and resulted in the 67-year-old completely losing her sight.

Selina Bullock, Patricia Bullock and Dr Helen Buglass.

Patricia said: “After struggling for so long, I was completely depressed. I was dependent on my daughter to help me do everything.

"I felt like my life wasn’t my own, I had lost the ability to live as free and independently as I once had.

"I had lost my vision, something we all take for granted, until we can't see, that's where the struggles begin.

“The transplant operation gave me my life back. I can do all the things I enjoyed before my health took a turn, such as being able to drive and looking after my appearance.

“I feel so happy now my eyesight has improved.

“Over my 14 months of recovery, I had phenomenal support whilst being treated at Mid Yorkshire, from my surgeon, the hospital staff, friends, family, and most importantly my daughter.

"It has been a long recovery, but worth every second.”

Following a national decline in cornea donation, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust – which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury – is encouraging patients and staff to register their decision to donate their corneas to help patients like Patricia.

Backing the donation appeal, Patricia said it meant she could look forward to the future.

“I am so grateful to my donor for the gift of my sight, for that, I will take her with me to see everything for the rest of my journey,” she said.

"She deserves to continue to see this world and she will forever be an inspiration to me, reminding me the importance of being selfless, being a donor, and sharing my decision.

"I am now passionate towards encouraging others to do the same,” added Patricia, who is from Wakefield and now lives in South Yorkshire.

Pinderfields has been identified among specialist hospitals to focus on tissue donation in the country. The Trust’s surgeons performed eight corneal transplants in 2022/23.

Dr Helen Buglass, Clinical Lead for Organ Donation at the trust, said: “We are extremely sensitive to the connection people have with eyes, as they are often viewed with more emotion than other parts of the body.

"However, the gift of sight is life changing and is one we would really like people to consider.

“You can donate your corneas up to 24 hours after you die. Donation can take place in hospitals and in hospices.

"“We need families to support their loved one’s decision and agree to donate when approached, if they know what their relatives wanted.

"This will allow us to restore someone’s sight and give them an opportunity to transform a life.”

