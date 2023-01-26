Warning to parents as number of children treated for Kawasaki disease doubles – the signs you must know

Kawasaki disease is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children aged under five in the UK. It can be fatal if not treated in time.

Without treatment, around one in four children get heart complications and this can be fatal in about two to three per cent of cases, the NHS says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around eight in every 100,000 children develop Kawasaki disease in the UK each year.

The number of cases of Kawasaki disease has doubled in the last year prompting a call for more people to donate plasma.

It's more common in boys than girls and previous research found that 72 per cent of children with the condition were under the age of five.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)is highlighting the figure for Kawasaki disease Awareness Day today, January 26, to urge more people to donate plasma, as only half the target amount of plasma is currently being donated.

The symptoms are a high temperature that lasts for five days or longer, and possibly one or more of the following symptoms:

A rash

Swollen glands in the neck

Dry, red cracked lips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A swollen, bumpy, red tongue

Red inside the mouth and at the back of the throat

Swollen and red hands and feet

Red eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kawasaki disease may be linked genetic factors and also how the body responds to infections. The blood vessels around the heart can become inflamed. The increase in cases over 2020/21 may have been driven by coronavirus infections.

Plasma is the liquid part of blood. It is rich in antibodies, which fight infections. The antibodies are concentrated into immunoglobulin medicine, which stabilises the immune response and reduces inflammation.

Currently, NHSBT has 5,850 plasma donors, but this is only just over half of how many donors are needed (around 10,200).