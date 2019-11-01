Wellbeing walks in the hope to boost employee welfare

Wakefield housing support workers are hoping to improve their personal wellbeing in the great outdoors.

Ten team members from Sustain Wakefield took time away from the office to take part in a Wellbeing Walk around Newmillerdam.

Sustain Wakefield, a housing related support service funded by Wakefield Council, aims to prevent homelessness amongst single people, couples and families.

Nikeisha Bragger, Wakefield’s Pathways coordinator, said: “Turning Lives Around is very mindful of the welfare of its employees and appreciates that the better we are in ourselves, the better we can help our clients."

The walk is just one example of wellbeing activities that Sustain Wakefield holds each month to help safeguard the welfare of their staff.

Nikeisha said: “The aim of the walk was to enable staff to take time out during normal working hours to focus on themselves, enjoy being with colleagues and getting to know each other better and to appreciate being outdoors in lovely surroundings,”

Turning Lives Around is a registered charity committed to preventing homelessness and works with clients to enable them to keep and thrive in their homes.