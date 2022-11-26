Aphasia Support, which recently secured funding for a stroke rehabilitation pilot in Dewsbury, has appointed Peter Osborne, who has more than 30 years’ experience in communications, in an advisory role, as the Wakefield-based charity prepares to further expand across the region and into the East Midlands in 2023, subject to funding.

The former journalist, who also has experience in media relations, stakeholder engagement and public affairs, said: “I am delighted to join the board of trustees at what is a very busy and exciting time for Aphasia Support. Having worked in the comms industry for several decades, I am looking forward to giving something back to the community and helping to raise the profile of the charity.

“Aphasia affects over 350,000 people in the UK, yet like 85 per cent of the public, I had not heard of the condition when I considered becoming a trustee.

“This is why effective communication is so vital. We need to spread the word about aphasia so that those living with the condition feel less isolated.

“As I work closely with the fantastic team and trustees, I hope I can help raise the profile of Aphasia Support and shout about the fantastic services that we provide.”

Having previously held roles in the nuclear, utility, environment, probation, police and health and social care sectors, Mr Osborne brings with him a wealth of strategic communications experience, which will prove invaluable as Aphasia Support progresses its five-year roadmap.

Following a major rebrand earlier this month, Aphasia Support, formerly known as Speak With IT, plans to expand its services significantly in the coming years, employing speech and language therapy assistants to provide one-to-one sessions for those living with aphasia in Yorkshire and beyond.

Additional Aphasia Cafes, which provide the opportunity for people with aphasia and carers to socialise in a supported environment, will also launch.

Mr Osborne joins Francesca Coleman, Patrick Heaton, Rachel Sykes, Michelle Ruddock, Andrea Reas and Ian Potter who together support the charity with advice on legal requirements, finance, operations, programme management, speech and language therapy.

James Major, CEO of Aphasia Support, said: “Peter’s appointment to our board of trustees comes at the perfect time, as we mark a new chapter for the charity.

“Following our rebrand earlier this month, we are now embarking on ambitious growth plans, with the aim of securing the long-term future of Aphasia Support. Peter, and his experience and knowledge, will play a vital role in our growth plans, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

The leading cause of aphasia is stroke, with a third of the UK’s 1.2 million stroke survivors acquiring the condition.

Aphasia Support helps those living with aphasia to work on key communication goals with the support of speech and language therapists. The charity matches patients with a trained volunteer who works with them on a one-to-one basis, using a variety of computer therapy programs, and supported conversation techniques.

The charity now has four aphasia cafes – in Wakefield, Calderdale, Leeds and Barnsley - and they provide an opportunity for people with aphasia and carers to socialise in a supported environment.