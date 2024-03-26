West Yorkshire Mayor welcomes £5.5 million boost for active travel across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The £5.5 million investment aims to make travelling on foot, wheeling and cycling, a more attractive option for people making local journeys across the region.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “This investment is a great vote of confidence in our region and will allow us to build on the improvements we’ve already made.
“It will help more people to live healthy, active lifestyles, whilst supporting our mission to tackle the climate emergency.
“We’re making it easier for people to get around in a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”
Part of the investment (£3 million) will fund wider canal towpaths and better crossing points across the region, as well as improve facilities and infrastructure across areas in Calderdale, Kirklees, and Wakefield.
An additional £2.5 million ‘Capability Fund’ will also support network development across all West Yorkshire districts, over the next 18 months.