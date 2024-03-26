West Yorkshire Mayor welcomes £5.5 million boost for active travel across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £5.5 million investment aims to make travelling on foot, wheeling and cycling, a more attractive option for people making local journeys across the region.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “This investment is a great vote of confidence in our region and will allow us to build on the improvements we’ve already made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will help more people to live healthy, active lifestyles, whilst supporting our mission to tackle the climate emergency.

The multi-million-pound investment was announced by Active Travel England on Saturday (March 23).

“We’re making it easier for people to get around in a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”

Part of the investment (£3 million) will fund wider canal towpaths and better crossing points across the region, as well as improve facilities and infrastructure across areas in Calderdale, Kirklees, and Wakefield.