West Yorkshire Mayor welcomes £5.5 million boost for active travel across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

A new multi-million-pound investment to improve walking and cycling routes in West Yorkshire has been welcomed by Mayor Tracy Brabin.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
The £5.5 million investment aims to make travelling on foot, wheeling and cycling, a more attractive option for people making local journeys across the region.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “This investment is a great vote of confidence in our region and will allow us to build on the improvements we’ve already made.

“It will help more people to live healthy, active lifestyles, whilst supporting our mission to tackle the climate emergency.

The multi-million-pound investment was announced by Active Travel England on Saturday (March 23).

“We’re making it easier for people to get around in a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”

Part of the investment (£3 million) will fund wider canal towpaths and better crossing points across the region, as well as improve facilities and infrastructure across areas in Calderdale, Kirklees, and Wakefield.

An additional £2.5 million ‘Capability Fund’ will also support network development across all West Yorkshire districts, over the next 18 months.

