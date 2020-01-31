What is CBD? The most Googled question in the UK - so here's all you need to know about Cannabiodol Oil

What is CBD? Is the single most asked question on Google UK with 2,900 searches a month, it's been revealed.

Hemp products manufacturer Canabiotics.co.uk have used Semrush.com in order to sift through the most Googled CBD questions of 2019.

What is CBD? (credit: IRA_EVVA Shutterstock)

The questions show there is still confusion about what CBD actually is, if it works and whether it's legal.

So here are some answers to the common questions to help everyone understand what CBD is all about.

What is CBD?

Cannabiodol (CBD) oil is derived from cannabis. It's a type of cannabinoid, which are the chemicals usually found in marijuana plants - but even though it comes from the plants, CBD does NOT create the 'high' effect or any form of intoxication, which is caused by another cannabinoid known as THC.

Where it CBD legal?

What is CBD used for?

People are known to use it for conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain and insomnia. Medical research is still in the early stages, but the World Health Organisation has said that evidence suggestes it's not addictive, well tolerated and early evidence shows it may be a useful treatment.

Is CBD legal?

With the UK CBD market predicted to be worthapproximately £1 billion per year by 2025, it’s surprising that so many Brits are still confused when it comes to the legal status of the substance in their country. CBD IS legal. It is not a controlled substance like THC.

(Lifestyle discover Shutterstock)

Does CBD have any reactions?

The NHS has issued guidance over using medical-grade CBD if you have kidney or liver issues, or are on blood-thinning medication.

What are the effects of CBD? Will it get you high?

The short answer is, no it doesn't get you high.

Where it it legal?

Is CBD safe?

'To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD Many cannabis-based products are available to buy online, but their quality and content is not known. They may be illegal and potentially dangerous," says the NHS.

If you choose to buy CBD in any form, it is best to choose a reputable company.