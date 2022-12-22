GP practices will be closed over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays, but support for urgent same day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm.

Just ring your usual practice number and you will be redirected to a trained clinician who can assess your issue and arrange a telephone consultation or appointment locally, if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the service and when it’s available here.

GP practices will be closed over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays, but support for urgent same day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm.

You should only call 999 or go to an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or injury.

Find out when to go to an Emergency Department www.togetherwe-can.com/when-to-visit-ae. For less serious conditions, there are a range of options available to you in Wakefield District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for minor illnesses and injuries. It’s led by a team of GPs, advanced nurse practitioners and emergency nurse practitioners.

To book an appointment, please ring NHS 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Street Walk in Centre in Wakefield is open 7 days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Ring the service on 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need health advice quickly, but it’s not an emergency, you can speak to a pharmacist.

They are the highly-trained health professional on the high street and offer a range of services. Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend: www.togetherwe-can.com/find-a-pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re feeling unwell and are unsure of where to turn, think 111. NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. To get help from NHS 111, you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for people aged five and over only) or call 111 (available for children under five years old).

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By choosing the right service you can make sure you and those around you get the most appropriate care, in the best place, as quickly as possible.