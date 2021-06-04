Will England fully reopen on June 21? These are the areas in Wakefield where Covid is almost gone as the unlocking date nears

There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.

The latest figures show nine out of 45 still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.

And a total of 20 neighbourhoods in Wakefield had recorded fewer than three cases.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 21 and 28 May.

1. Pontefract South West recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 21 May to 28 May.

2. Pontefract North West recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 21 May to 28 May.

3. Eastmoor recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 21 May to 28 May.

4. Outwood West