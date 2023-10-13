Winter heroes: Wakefield campaign to keep your family healthy and warm over winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As it gets colder, and the risk of infections and illnesses increases, the ‘Winter Heroes’ campaign will keep residents informed of all the steps they can take to protect their mental health, keep warm, and control the risk of infections including COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Winter always brings with it increases in seasonal illnesses, such as colds and flu. It’s important that we help people look after themselves and those around them.

“Our campaign will guide you on what to do and where to go, to take care of your physical and mental health.

Coun Cummings gets her Covid jab.

“It’s great because it not only tackles the serious stuff, like reminding eligible people the importance of receiving the COVID-19 and flu vaccination, but the fun ways in which you can boost your mental and physical health by going for walks in the amazing parks across our district.”

Residents will be encouraged to:

*Get vaccinated if they are eligible – vaccines offer the best defence against flu and COVID-19. Vaccines help reduce the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19 and flu, catching or spreading it and protects against variants. More information is available on the NHS website

*Practise good hygiene by regularly washing hands and using a tissue to cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

*Look after their mental health and wellbeing.

*Keep warm, especially in their own home.

A guide has also been created that is packed with useful information and activities. It will be available from November, online at www.wakefield.gov.uk/winter-heroes and from council buildings, GP surgeries, as well as being distributed to community organisations and voluntary groups across the district.

There are practical suggestions on how to stay positive and warm, including what temperature a house should be for healthy and unwell people, and what to wear and eat to keep healthy during the colder months.

Over the coming months, the council will be sharing these tips on their social media accounts using case studies and videos.