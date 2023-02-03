Winter warm care packs being given to help vulnerable patients in Wakefield

A total of 150 packs have been created which include nutritional foods, clothing, blankets and more to help patients transition back to the place they call home following a stay in hospital.

The packs have been designed to help patients who are elderly, homeless or who are identified by health and social care staff at the Trust as needing a little extra support to manage following their discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsay Scaife, Head of Integrated Discharge and creator of the winter warm packs said: “Putting provisions in place to help our patients to leave our care with the basics such as fresh and warm clothing and food for the next few days gives us great piece of mind that we have done all we can to help make the transition when back home a little easier.

Care packs have been created to combat the cold for patients being discharged from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

"I am happy to be able to see my vision come to life and grateful to be able to help our patients in need.”

Funded by the MY Hospital Charity at the Mid Yorkshires Hospital Trust, the packs will be given out in discharge areas across the three hospital sites of Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury and District.