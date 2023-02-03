Worthy honour for long-serving NHS hospital volunteers, Glennis and Margaret

Margaret Taylor, Coun David Jones, Glennis Asquith and Keith Ramsay.

To thank Glennis Asquith and Margaret Taylor for their incredible contribution and dedication to patients, visitors and colleagues at the Trust, the time-honoured pair were invited to Wakefield Town Hall where they were presented with a certificate and flowers by the Mayor of Wakefield Coun David Jones.

Glennis retired from her role as a volunteer guide at Pontefract Hospital in 2021 having joined the Trust as a volunteer in October 1981 at Pontefract General Infirmary (PGI).

Her first role was selling a range of goods to patients, visitors and staf via a small ‘cupboard’ shop in the Maternity Department.

Glennis and her team mate were instrumental in turning the little shop into a roaring success, raising much needed funds for the hospital.

When the voluntary services café closed at PGI with the shop alongside it, Glennis became a Volunteer Guide at Pontefract Hospital until her retirement.

Margaret joined the Trust as a volunteer in January 1981, initially delivering the Women’s Royal Voluntary Services (WRVS) hospital trolley service at the former Pinderfields General Hospital, selling magazines, newspapers and confectionery to staff and patients.

It was not long before Margaret had the opportunity to manage the WRVS café and when the café closed Margaret joined the Pinderfields Hospital Volunteer Guiding team and worked the Friday guiding shift with her husband, Don.

According to Margaret the secret to being a good volunteer is empathy. During her time at the Trust she recognised that many people coming into hospital could be at their lowest ebb.

She said: “There are times when people come in and they are very upset, and you have to think that it could be one of your own family who is ill.

"However, I have always loved people and it makes my day when they say thank you. It makes the job so worthwhile.”

Coun Jones was delighted to present Glennis and Margaret with their awards in the Mayor’s Parlour at Wakefield Town Hall.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, attended on behalf of the Trust, along with Clare Blackburn, Head of Patient Experience, Danielle Norman and Gwen Shackelton, Senior Volunteer Coordinator.

Mr Ramsay said: “It was wonderful to see Glennis and Margaret being acknowledged for their long voluntary service to the Trust by the Mayor of Wakefield.

"They are thoroughly deserving of this honour, and I would like to thank them for their excellent commitment, compassion and devotion to patients, visitors and staff during their 40 years of service.

"I wish them all in the best in their well-deserved retirements.”

Danielle Norman, said: “The Mayor’s presentation was a great opportunity to say a big thank you to Glennis and Margaret for all their years of dedicated voluntary service to the Trust.