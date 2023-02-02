The group will be held at Connections on Westgate in the city centre on the third Monday of every month, from 10.30am to noon.

Led by the Yorkshire Brain Tumour Charity’s support team leader, Laura Griffiths, the group will offer informal, relaxed support, the chance to chat and plenty of refreshments.

She said: “We are delighted to be launching a new In-person Bereavement Group in Wakefield, and I am excited to be running it.“We already have a well-established fortnightly online group for those who have lost a loved one, run by a volunteer.

"We've wanted to put in place an in-person group for some time, as we know how powerful and helpful it can be to sit with people who have experienced similar thoughts and feelings,” added Laura.

"We feel this will be a valuable addition to the existing bereavement support we offer, including our counselling, wellbeing walks and befriending scheme.“Grief can feel incredibly isolating and painful feelings can flare up at any time. The group is an opportunity to support and be supported, share as much or as little as needed, and hopefully reduce this isolation."

Anyone who has suffered a bereavement across Yorkshire, whether recently or many years ago, no matter the grade or type of their loved one’s diagnosis, is invited to come along.

One patient, who attends the charity’s current online bereavement group sessions, said: “It’s a place where you can shed tears of sadness and tears of joy with similar experienced people who become good friends and understand what you’re going through. You don’t have to explain yourself.”

Members of one of the charity's support groups.

Around 11,000 new cases of primary brain tumours are diagnosed in the UK every year, 15 each week in Yorkshire.

And treatments have been relatively unchanged for nearly 50 years and brain tumours are now the biggest cancer killer of people aged 40 and under in the UK.