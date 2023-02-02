News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Jack O Diamonds
Jack O Diamonds

9 pictures looking back at Wakefield band Jack O Diamonds from the when the ABC Cinema was a music venue

Here’s a handful of pictures to take you back to the start of the 60s in Wakefield.

By James Carney
2 minutes ago

Jack O Diamonds landed a slot on the Carroll Levis Discovery Show in 1960 and returned to the city as heroes, playing the ABC Cinema when it was also used a music venue.

Following the demolition of the building former band member Terry McEvoy – who also made a name as a popular butcher in Normanton – has shared a series of pictures with the Express to capture the spirit of that era and the times the band had reunions.

The collection runs as far back as the 1950s and as recently as January 2023.

Undefined: readMore

1. Jack O Diamonds who played the ABC on Kirkgate when it was a venue in addition to a cinema. The bands TV apperance in 1960.

Golden age - the Wakefield band onscreen

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Jack O Diamonds onscreen in 1960

The band's TV apperance in 1960

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Jack O Diamonds who played the ABC on Kirkgate when it was a venue in addition to a cinema. The band in the late 1950's.

Jack O Diamonds in full swing

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Jack O Diamonds pictured in the late 1950s. Picture Scott Merrylees

The band in the late 1950.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WakefieldNormanton