9 pictures looking back at Wakefield band Jack O Diamonds from the when the ABC Cinema was a music venue
Here’s a handful of pictures to take you back to the start of the 60s in Wakefield.
By James Carney
2 minutes ago
Jack O Diamonds landed a slot on the Carroll Levis Discovery Show in 1960 and returned to the city as heroes, playing the ABC Cinema when it was also used a music venue.
Following the demolition of the building former band member Terry McEvoy – who also made a name as a popular butcher in Normanton – has shared a series of pictures with the Express to capture the spirit of that era and the times the band had reunions.
The collection runs as far back as the 1950s and as recently as January 2023.
