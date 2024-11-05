Solar planels could be installed on a landmark church in Pontefract town centre.

The plans are for St Giles’ Church in Market Place and the idea is to install the solar panels in a single row, horizontally across the south aisle roof, below its recently re-slated south nave.

A heritage statement provided with the application said the site was the leaded, lower, more horizontal section of roof, behind the parapet.

This section of the southern aspect of the church was re-roofed in 1999.

It said that work added “substantial” new timber works above the existing ceiling boards so are not visible internally.

It was further boarded and new lead added covering the roof, gulley and parapet to give its current external appearance.

The statement said the plans had received positive comments on a Pontefract community Facebook page.

No comments from the public had been submitted to Wakefield Council from members of the public at the time of writing.

The statement said: “As the project has been created, we have designed to allow for sufficient PV panels to be installed to adequately provide for the energy needs of the church, with a modest extra to provide for additional usage.

"This will essentially mean that for our electrical needs we will become self-sufficient, as the vast operational activities of the church are conducted during the daytime.

"With such a massive focus for not only the Church of England but also for the country to look at ways to reduce our reliance on energy usage and the vision of becoming net-zero, making this sympathetic upgrade to the church demonstrates that the church and the local council are serious about caring for our world.

The statement added: “Whilst we are keen to make this next evolutionary step in the life of St Giles’ we have striven to do it in a sympathetic way towards our local environment.”

The church dates back to the 12th century.

Its website says: A Chantry Chapel (called St Mary de Foro, meaning ‘in the market place’) and a small chapel close by were dedicated to St Oswald.

"They were both built before 1122, nearly 1000 years ago but St Giles did not become the town’s Parish church until 1789.”