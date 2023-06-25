News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Bright future for Wakefield Cathedral music department as it announces new additions to its team

Wakefield Cathedral has announced not one, but two new appointments to help grow its music department.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

James Bowstead and Alana Brook will join the department as director and assistant director of music at the cathedral.

James, who has been interim director of music since January, will take up the role of director from September this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He came to the cathedral as assistant director of music five years ago, and, over the past six months, has acted as a leader of the music department.

James Bowstead and Alana Brook will join the department as Director, and Assistant Director of Music at the Cathedral in September.James Bowstead and Alana Brook will join the department as Director, and Assistant Director of Music at the Cathedral in September.
James Bowstead and Alana Brook will join the department as Director, and Assistant Director of Music at the Cathedral in September.
Most Popular

Alana has become well known to the cathedral community over the past six months as she has frequently been “loaned” to Wakefield Cathedral by Lincoln Cathedral on Sundays and on other special occasions.

Alana is currently assistant organist at Lincoln, and will join James also in September.

On his new role, James said: “Over the past five years, I’ve developed a deep affection both for the cathedral and for the city of Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m honoured to have been offered the opportunity to lead the music department going forward, and I’m really excited for what the future holds.

Dean Simon Cowling of Wakefield CathedralDean Simon Cowling of Wakefield Cathedral
Dean Simon Cowling of Wakefield Cathedral

"Having worked extensively with Alana over the last few months, I’m certain that she will make an excellent addition to the department, and I look forward to working with her more closely from September.”

Alana added: “I am delighted to have been offered the role of assistant director of music at Wakefield Cathedral.

"It has been great getting to know the choir and cathedral community over the past six months, and I am looking forward to being fully immersed in cathedral life from September.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the two appointments, Dean Simon Cowling said: “I am absolutely thrilled that James and Alana will be heading up our wonderful music department from September.

"James has been a superb colleague for five years and I know that the music department will be in safe and very capable hands during the next stage of its development; and, having enjoyed Alana’s musicianship over the past few months, we now look forward to welcoming her to the cathedral community as she takes up a permanent role here.”

Read More
St George's Community Centre in Lupset set to hold gig for teenagers with DJ set...
Related topics:Lincoln Cathedral