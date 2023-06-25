Bright future for Wakefield Cathedral music department as it announces new additions to its team

James Bowstead and Alana Brook will join the department as director and assistant director of music at the cathedral.

James, who has been interim director of music since January, will take up the role of director from September this year.

He came to the cathedral as assistant director of music five years ago, and, over the past six months, has acted as a leader of the music department.

Alana has become well known to the cathedral community over the past six months as she has frequently been “loaned” to Wakefield Cathedral by Lincoln Cathedral on Sundays and on other special occasions.

Alana is currently assistant organist at Lincoln, and will join James also in September.

On his new role, James said: “Over the past five years, I’ve developed a deep affection both for the cathedral and for the city of Wakefield.

“I’m honoured to have been offered the opportunity to lead the music department going forward, and I’m really excited for what the future holds.

"Having worked extensively with Alana over the last few months, I’m certain that she will make an excellent addition to the department, and I look forward to working with her more closely from September.”

Alana added: “I am delighted to have been offered the role of assistant director of music at Wakefield Cathedral.

"It has been great getting to know the choir and cathedral community over the past six months, and I am looking forward to being fully immersed in cathedral life from September.”

Commenting on the two appointments, Dean Simon Cowling said: “I am absolutely thrilled that James and Alana will be heading up our wonderful music department from September.