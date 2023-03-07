Caught by drone: Explore Wakefield's Kirkthorpe Hydro Power Station from the skies via drone
Explore Wakefield’s hidden hydro power station through a bird’s eye view, captured by a local drone pilot.
Peter Yeo, who lives in Wakefield, caught the hydro-electric generating plant on the River Calder in Knottingley, four miles east of Wakefield city centre, with his drone.
The plant, which opened in 2017, expects to be generating electricity for 100 years.
Barn Energy proposed building a hydro-electric power station on Kirkthorpe Weir, with permission being granted by Wakefield Council in 2015.
Work on the £5.3 million project was started in April 2016 and generation started in March 2017.
The power station generates 2.3 million units of electricity per year, enough to power more than 800 homes.
Two huge turbines help manage the flow of water, with each processing 15 tonnes of water per second.
All work is done off-site and managed remotely.
Peter Yeo explores various locations with his drone via his Youtube channel and website: UK Drone Adventures.