Eight blue plaques are set to be unveiled in Pontefract celebrating the lives and achievements of people in the town throughout history.

Pontefract Civic Society heritage group researchers have been hard at work over the last eight months working on a UK Shared Prosperity Fund project to install eight new blue plaques.

The £5,000 government grant award to the civic society was supported by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and is monitored by Wakefield Council.

Civic society chairman Paul Cartwright said: “This is an exciting project shining a spotlight on people who have made an impression on Pontefract, and in some cases given their lives to the country.”

Shannon Wishon, Sarah Cobham, Yvette Cooper MP and Paul Cartwright at the unveiling of Elizabeth Moxon's blue plaque in 2019. It was hung at her home on Finkle Street.

A number of invitation-only ceremonies are being staged by the end of February to recognise Barnbow munitions factory worker Mary Lucy Turner representing many others, Violet Pritchard, Pontefract’s only female mayor in 400 years, the many liquorice lasses across the industry from the Dunhill family onwards, the Perfect family of market gardeners and fruit tree growers to the great country houses of Yorkshire, Charles Pears the first elected president of the Royal Society of Marine Artists, JS Fletcher a Darrington author of more than 200 novels, Barbara Castle (nee Betts) who went on to be a Labour cabinet minister, and nine King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantryman who were recipients of the Victoria Cross.

All plaques will be initially ceremoniously unveiled and then installed onto appropriate buildings.

Further details will be released after each event, the first two of which will take place on Wednesday, February 12 and Friday, February 14.