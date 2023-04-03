Mr Loach, the only British Film Director to twice win the prestigious Palme D’or award for best Director. attended a commemoration at Wakefield Labour Club (The Red Shed) to mark the milestone, 50 years on from the pit disaster

Seven miners sadly died following a flooding incident within the mine in March 1973.

A new coalface was excavated too close to an abandoned flooded 19th-century mineshaft causing a sudden inrush of water trapping workers 750 feet below ground.

Award-winning director Ken Loach, speaking at Wakefield Labour Club

A six-day rescue operation succeeded in recovering only one body.

The commemorative event included the screening of Loach’s 1977 BBC television drama, The Price of Coal (Part 1), a comedy-drama which revolves around the ludicrous and expensive preparations made for the visit of the then Prince Charles.

A 90-minute question and answer session followed with Mr Loach answering questions about his films, life and politics past and present.

On Sunday March 26 the second part of the television drama was screened, Back to Reality, which takes place a month later and deals with an underground explosion that kills several miners and follows the attempts to rescue others that remain trapped.

Flashback: Rescue workers during the six-day rescue operation at Lofthouse Colliery, near Wakefield, in 1973.

Mr Loach also visited the memorial stone on Ings Road, Wakefield, next to where the Mines Rescue Station had been and where some scenes from his drama had been filmed.

A spokesperson from Wakefield’s Labour Club said: “This was a very special night for all who attended, and Loach was received with a standing ovation.

"A quiet, unassuming man, Ken answered questions with insight, humour, dignity and authority.

"The evening with Ken Loach was one of the great nights in the Red Shed’s history.”

Ken Loach was presented with a canvas of a Tim Burton painting of The Red Shed as a thank you by the Wakefield club.

The two screenings raised over £1,000, and were donated towards the expenses that went into organising the Lofthouse Colliery disaster commemorations in Outwood and Alverthorpe last month.

The Red Shed, Wakefield.

