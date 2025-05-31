Grade-II listed house in Ossett to be converted into flats

A planning application has been submitted to convert a 19th century house in Ossett into flats.

The plans are for Springstone House on Dewsbury Road and would mean the property converted into accommodation for four tenants.

A planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposal would make beneficial and efficient use of the property, creating much needed new homes whilst also securing the future use of a designated heritage asset.

"The conversion scheme has been sensitively designed in order to conserve the historic character and significance of the listed building.”

Springstone House, Dewsbury Road, Ossett. Picture by Google

It said the building had more recently been used as office space and was later returned to use as a single dwelling house following a 2022 planning approval.

It is currently vacant.

No external alterations are required under the plans and changes to the interior would be alterations to partition walls, the plans said.

The proposed flats are a mix of two and three bedrooms, and designed for a mix of three, four and five person occupation.

A section of the planning statement covering the building’s history said: “The house was then occupied by a series of different families between the mid 19th century and the mid to late 20th century, when the house was taken into a series of different commercial uses."

It said the proposed conversion scheme was “driven by a need to secure an appropriate use for the building”.

And the size of the building meant it was unviable as a single dwelling due to factors such as rising energy costs.

The statement said: “Whilst use as a single dwelling would be the most ideal in heritage terms, since it was the original purpose of the listed building, given this has proven unviable, a conversion scheme that retains the residential use whilst also ensuring the property can be occupied represents the optimum viable use of the heritage asset.”

Wakefield Council planning officers recommended the proposal for approval.

A case officer statement said: “An assessment on the proposal clearly demonstrates that the conversion of the building to provide four individual units would see continued investment into the asset which allows for its continued viable use, preservation and upkeep.”