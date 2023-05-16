Here's 18 pictures from Wakefield's With Banners Held High parade
Trade unionists from around the country marched through the centre of Wakefield with their banners on show.
By James Carney
Published 16th May 2023, 19:00 BST
The festival is a celebration of the trade unionist movement and a tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the miners strike.
Organiser Trevor Howard said: “It all went without a hitch, all smoothly as it normally does. The whole day was great – great weather, great speakers, great bands. No negativity.”
The festival will be held May 11 next year with the theme the 40th anniversary of the miner’s strike.
