Here's 18 pictures from Wakefield's With Banners Held High parade

Trade unionists from around the country marched through the centre of Wakefield with their banners on show.

The festival is a celebration of the trade unionist movement and a tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the miners strike.

Organiser Trevor Howard said: “It all went without a hitch, all smoothly as it normally does. The whole day was great – great weather, great speakers, great bands. No negativity.”

The festival will be held May 11 next year with the theme the 40th anniversary of the miner’s strike.

Wakefield welcomed hundreds of trade unionists with their banners.

This year the festival's theme was about looking to a green future and sustainable living.

Banners from the Yorkshire and Licolnshire RMT and Bolton Unison branches

A banner on dislay in support of the festival's green agenda

