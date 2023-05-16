News you can trust since 1852
Here's 18 pictures from Wakefield's With Banners Held High parade

Trade unionists from around the country marched through the centre of Wakefield with their banners on show.

By James Carney
Published 16th May 2023, 19:00 BST

The festival is a celebration of the trade unionist movement and a tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the miners strike.

Organiser Trevor Howard said: “It all went without a hitch, all smoothly as it normally does. The whole day was great – great weather, great speakers, great bands. No negativity.”

The festival will be held May 11 next year with the theme the 40th anniversary of the miner’s strike.

Wakefield welcomed hundreds of trade unionists with their banners.

Wakefield welcomed hundreds of trade unionists with their banners. Photo: Scott Merrylees

This year the festival’s theme was about looking to a green future and sustainable living.

This year the festival’s theme was about looking to a green future and sustainable living. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Banners from the Yorkshire and Licolnshire RMT and Bolton Unison branches

Banners from the Yorkshire and Licolnshire RMT and Bolton Unison branches Photo: Scott Merrylees

This year the festival’s theme is about looking to a green future and sustainable living.

This year the festival’s theme is about looking to a green future and sustainable living. Photo: Scott Merrylees

