Huge success as Wakefield Cathedral recreates 200 year old bell-ringing composition on the anniversary of its debut
Wakefield Cathedral’s bell ringers successfully recreated an extremely difficult bell composition yesterday (Wednesday) in honour of a 200 year anniversary.
Wakefield Cathedral successfully rang the peal composition Cambridge Surprise Royal yesterday, which celebrated 200 years since the peal was first rung.
The Cathedral was the first to successfully ring the peal in 1822, following an intense rivarly with Huddersfield over who could peform the composition first.
A peal is the name given to a specific type of performance of change bell ringing which meets certain precise conditions for duration, complexity and quality.
Yesterday, at least 5,000 different changes (a combinations of bells) were rung consecutively by Wakefield Cathedral’s highly experienced bell-ringers for three hours and thirty five minutes. .
In honour of the anniversary, Wakefield Cathedral attempted, and successfully recreated, the Cambridge Surprise Royal.
Adrian Moreton, Acting Tower Master at Wakefield Cathedral spoke about the Cathedral's bell-ringing success.
“It's always touch and go with ringing. Nothing's certain but we made it to the end.
“There is no guarantee of success – only when the last change was complete were we successful in recreating the original.”
Wakefield Cathedral has 14 bells with the heaviest weighing nearly 1,800kg.
“Often there can be problems and concentration can go because it's so easy to get tired but in comparison to 1822, it's a relatively simple process now!” Adrian added.
On whether the peal has become a centurial tradition, Adrian said: “I hope that in a 100 years time if there's still bell ringers, bells and Wakefield Cathedral, a future band will attempt, and successfully complete the composition.”