Wakefield Cathedral successfully rang the peal composition Cambridge Surprise Royal yesterday, which celebrated 200 years since the peal was first rung.

The Cathedral was the first to successfully ring the peal in 1822, following an intense rivarly with Huddersfield over who could peform the composition first.

A peal is the name given to a specific type of performance of change bell ringing which meets certain precise conditions for duration, complexity and quality.

Acting tower master Adrian Moreton. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Yesterday, at least 5,000 different changes (a combinations of bells) were rung consecutively by Wakefield Cathedral’s highly experienced bell-ringers for three hours and thirty five minutes. .

In honour of the anniversary, Wakefield Cathedral attempted, and successfully recreated, the Cambridge Surprise Royal.

Adrian Moreton, Acting Tower Master at Wakefield Cathedral spoke about the Cathedral's bell-ringing success.

“It's always touch and go with ringing. Nothing's certain but we made it to the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

200 years ago bell ringers at Wakefield Cathedral broke astonishing new ground in ringing in 10 bells for a peal called the Cambridge Surprise Royal, a feat that wasn't achieved again for another quarter century. Ringers marked the 200th anniversary recreating the moment.

“There is no guarantee of success – only when the last change was complete were we successful in recreating the original.”

Wakefield Cathedral has 14 bells with the heaviest weighing nearly 1,800kg.

“Often there can be problems and concentration can go because it's so easy to get tired but in comparison to 1822, it's a relatively simple process now!” Adrian added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether the peal has become a centurial tradition, Adrian said: “I hope that in a 100 years time if there's still bell ringers, bells and Wakefield Cathedral, a future band will attempt, and successfully complete the composition.”

Wakefield Cathedral rand their Cathedral bells yesterday to mark 200 years since the Cambridge Surprise Royal was first rung. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)