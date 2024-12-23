In pictures: Explore Wakefield's abandoned ABC cinema that was derelict for two decades prior to its demolition

Wakefield’s ABC Cinema was an Art Deco building that was designed for Associated British Cinemas by in-house architect William R. Glen and offically opened as the Regal Cinema on 9th December 1935.

The cinema could accommodate 1,594 guests and had a full stage 26 feet deep behind the 43 feet wide proscenium.

The interior featured concealed lighting under the balcony and at the rear of the ceiling, which casted lights towards the front of the cinema.

Following almost 30 years as the ‘Regal Cinema’ the building was renamed ABC in 1962 following a modernising update to the cinema 1976 where it was divided into three screens.

The cinema became a hotspot within the local community showcasing a variety of the nation’s favourite films.

In 1986, ABC's cinemas were sold to The Cannon Group with Cineworld later opening a multiplex in Wakefield which led to the Wakefield’s ABC being closed for good.

After years of discussion and debate on what to do with the derelict site, the site was aquired by the council in 2021 with permission was finally granted in early 2022 for the complete demolition of the building as part of the regeneration of the Kirkgate area.

The demolition job split opinions among Wakefield folk, with some welcoming the end of a visual blot on the city centre landscape whilst others claimed the "architectural quality" of the building meant it was worth saving.

The site is now partially demolished with plans for the area to become a temporary green space whilst councillors consider architects' designs for a new development.

Ultimately, the aim is for 90 new homes to be built and extra car parking to replace the ABC and other surrounding buildings that have been demolished.

1 . Rubble-filled rooms The abandoned building is covered in rubble, with dozens of holes throughout the structure. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield's own in 1976 it was divided into three screens, modernising the cinema for locals. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . End of an era Following being sold, in 1997, Wakefield's ABC closed for good. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Upcoming demolition After more than 2 decades of abandonment and ongoing discussions, permission was finally granted in early 2022 for the complete demolition of the building as part of the regeneration of the Kirkgate area. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales