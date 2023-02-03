Take a drip down memory lane. Here’s 14 ‘retro’ pictures exploring Wakefield’s award-winning Ridings Shopping Centre which marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The landmark city centre retail mall opened its doors on October 17, 1983.

The centre was among the first of its kind in the UK, containing features such as a food court, inspired by American shopping centres; the first glass wall climber lift, which was an exact copy of those in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta; and served as a template for other national shopping centres.

The Ridings centre was massively popular upon opening, with queues forming on the streets.

The following year, the centre went on to win the title of European Shopping Centre of the Year, a title it went on to win for the next decade.

The centre was extensively refurbished in 2008 at a cost of £2.5 million.

The improvements included a redesign of the centre's entrances as well as new lifts, which replaced the original glass wall-climber lift.

In 2015, The Ridings was bought by investment company NewRiver Retail and given a £5m makeover.

However, in recent times since the makeover, several shops within the centre have closed, despite the opening of a new food court and cinema, with high street retailers struggling, especially during the pandemic, to cope.

The Ridings is now up for sale, and has been for over a year, with locals appealing to the council to invest in the once popular centre.

The council have since backed out of buying the centre, with reports that a third-party buyer is currently interested.

These old photos are from 1991. Share your memories and pictures of Wakefield from ‘back in the day’ with us via email: [email protected]

1 . The Ridings 1991 Photos of The Ridings in 1991. Photo: Wakefield the good old days Photo Sales

2 . EGS Records The Ridings was home to popular record store EGS Records in the 80s and 90s. Photo: Wakefield the good old days Photo Sales

3 . Our Price Music shop Our Price in The Ridings in 1991. Photo: Wakefield the good old days Photo Sales

4 . Foot Locker Shoe shop Foot Locker in The Ridings in 1991. Photo: Wakefield the good old days Photo Sales