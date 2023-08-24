In pictures: Urban explorer looks inside the fire-damaged and dilapidated bungalow in an Ackworth woodland

Explore an abandoned Ackworth bungalow, which has been extremely fire damaged, through photos taken by an urban explorer.

Willsdene Bungalow is a residential property located near the Boot & Shoe pub on Wakefield Road in the Pontefract village of Ackworth.

The bungalow, set within a plot of woodland, was built in the 1980s and was last occupied by John Cleland and his partner Margaret Atkins.

Unfortunately, John passed away in January 2022.

John's brother, Melvin Cleland, who also lives in Ackworth, inherited the property in late 2022.

After inheriting the property, Melvin immediately applied for planning permission to build 11 houses on the land, however this was refused.

On March 6, 2023, at around 3am, a devastating fire tore through the bungalow, rendering it and most of the items inside unrecognisable.

The property has remained derelict and abandoned since, with rubble covered rooms and broken roof tiles.

Melvin has since been granted planning permission to build on the land by Wakefield Council.

Here are 18 photos of the abandoned Willsdene Bungalow, taken by the renowned Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces).

Willsdene Bungalow Explore the inside of Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer.

Derelict and dangerous The bungalow is set within a plot of woodland, close to Wakefield Road.

Bungalow beginnings The property was built in the 1980s.