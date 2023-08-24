News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Explore Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer.Explore Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer.
Explore Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer.

In pictures: Urban explorer looks inside the fire-damaged and dilapidated bungalow in an Ackworth woodland

Explore an abandoned Ackworth bungalow, which has been extremely fire damaged, through photos taken by an urban explorer.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Willsdene Bungalow is a residential property located near the Boot & Shoe pub on Wakefield Road in the Pontefract village of Ackworth.

The bungalow, set within a plot of woodland, was built in the 1980s and was last occupied by John Cleland and his partner Margaret Atkins.

Unfortunately, John passed away in January 2022.

John's brother, Melvin Cleland, who also lives in Ackworth, inherited the property in late 2022.

After inheriting the property, Melvin immediately applied for planning permission to build 11 houses on the land, however this was refused.

On March 6, 2023, at around 3am, a devastating fire tore through the bungalow, rendering it and most of the items inside unrecognisable.

The property has remained derelict and abandoned since, with rubble covered rooms and broken roof tiles.

Melvin has since been granted planning permission to build on the land by Wakefield Council.

Here are 18 photos of the abandoned Willsdene Bungalow, taken by the renowned Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces).

Explore the inside of Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer.

1. Willsdene Bungalow

Explore the inside of Willsdene Bungalow, a derelict bungalow in Ackworth through photos taken by an urban explorer. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The bungalow is set within a plot of woodland, close to Wakefield Road.

2. Derelict and dangerous

The bungalow is set within a plot of woodland, close to Wakefield Road. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The property was built in the 1980s.

3. Bungalow beginnings

The property was built in the 1980s. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The property consisted of an entrance hall, kitchen, living room, bathroom and a bedroom.

4. What's inside?

The property consisted of an entrance hall, kitchen, living room, bathroom and a bedroom. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AckworthPontefractWakefield CouncilYorkshire