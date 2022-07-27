In pictures: What we gave the world

3. The Lighthouse at Flamborough Head, East Yorkshire.

The lighthouse at Flamborough Head is thought to have been the first built in England, erected in 1669. The last witch burning in England took place in Pocklington in the East Riding in 1630. The world’s first football club was Sheffield FC, formed on October 14 1857. The White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland was inspired by a stone rabbit author Lewis Carroll spotted above the entrance to the sacristy inside St Mary’s Church in Beverley. The world’s first steam locomotive was made by Matthew Murray at Holbeck in Leeds in 1790. Stainless steel, which we now use every day, was discovered by Harry Brearley in Sheffield in 1913. Sheffield later became known as the city for stainless steel production. Guy Fawkes of the Gunpowder Plot fame was born and raised in York. His effigy is put on top of the fire each November 5 on bonfire night.

Photo: James Hardisty