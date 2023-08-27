Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive homes - a stunning grade II cottage with it's own courtyard

Explore this incredible Grade II listed, five bedroom, stone built family house, currently available on Rightmove, that is tucked away in the heart of Sandal.

Dating from the mid-to-late 17th century, this grand property, on Shaw Fold, has been thoughtfully restored, whilst keeping some of the fantastic old beams and and elements of stonework – recycled from the nearby Sandal Castle.

Internally, the rear entrance has a guest cloakroom off to the side as well as a built in cloaks cupboard and a door accessing the steps down to the cellar.

The main sitting room overlooks the spacious garden and has a step up into the adjoining dining area.

There is a further separate living room and a modern kitchen which is fit with a range of units with integrated appliances.

To the first floor, there is the large principal bedroom, which has an en suite shower room and a walk in wardrobe.

There is also two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom/w.c.

On the second floor are the final two double bedrooms, both with incredible views of the surrounding areas and original ceiling beams.

Outside the property, is the stunning courtyard garden that is enclosed for privacy and shelter, with raised beds and a useful wooden shed.

To the rear of the house there is a further paved area currently used for off street parking.The property is in a tucked away position in the heart of Sandal within easy reach of the Castle and the railway station as well as being a short walk away from local shops and schools.

This incredible property, on Shaw Fold, is currently availble on Rightmove for £775,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

1 . Modern kitchen The kitchen is fitted to a stunning standard with a lovely cream fronted range of contemporary style units with laminate work stops. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast bar In the kitchen, there is a matching peninsular breakfast bar, two contemporary style central heating radiators, windows to the garden and side and an external door to the garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lovely living room Within the living room there is two sash windows and an external door to the garden, a contemporary style central heating radiator and a feature former fireplace with a stone surround and cast iron insert. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales