The owners of the historic hostelry have confirmed that they plan to reopen the Bingley Arms in the New Year.

Ossett Brewery, which snapped up the pub in 2019 following a failed petition by residents to save the watering hole, has confirmed that work has started and it is due to be open in May 2023.

A spokesperson for Ossett Brewery said: “Work has started on the Bingley Arms pub. We are due to open some time in May. More information will be coming early next year.”

The historic Bingley Arms at Horbury Bridge, Wakefield.

Three years ago Ossett Brewery announced that the Bingley Arms was to re-open in “early 2020” after undergoing extensive refurbishments but work never happened on the pub, presumably due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted the food and drinks industry immensely across the UK.

Before closing, The grade II listed Georgian pub was run for 14 years by husband and wife team Richard and Sarah-Gayle Tripp and was owned by the Heineken-owned pub chain, Star Pubs & Bars.

Residents have been eagerly awaiting the pub’s return to Horbury.

In February, one resident called the current state of the building an “eyesore” but that it is a “historic building with lots of potential”.

The Bingley Arms is over 200-years-old.

The gentleman who did not want to be named, said: “It’s a popular pub being river side and an old historical building with loads of potential.

"Folk want it open, but it just looks like a dump. Frustration is rising now about the building."

More information will be released early next year.

