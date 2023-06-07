Explore this impressive detached period residence in Wakefield which offers exquisite accommodation over two levels and a mix of original features and modern touches, currently available on Rightmove.

"Inglenook," on Chevet Lane, is located in this ever popular and sought-after location of Sandal, south of Wakefield city centre, occupying an elevated position with a south facing garden.

This incredible property consists of an outer entrance porch leading to study with original oak panelling and parquet flooring; a living room with bi-folding doors; a separate snug/office; an inner hallway with open staircase; a downstairs cloakroom/wc and access to useful cellar basement; an exceptional open plan kitchen/diner/family room with a range of integrated appliances; bi-folding doors to both the front and rear access to both gardens; a separate utility room and a rear entrance porch.

To the first floor there are four double bedrooms with three en-suites, a master bedroom and a dressing room that can be used as a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the property is set well back from the road with large south facing gardens to the front and potential further off-street parking if so required.

To the rear there is a vast courtyard area leading to a brick built detached double garage with power and light laid on and an adjacent enclosed paved patio area leading off from the kitchen area making the most of the morning sun, with automated gated secured parking.

The property is also situated close to excellent local schools, easy access to the motorway network and rail services for those travelling throughout the region.

"Inglenook” is for sale via Rightmove for £1,200,000.

Have a look at these stunning pictures. To arrange a viewing or to find out more information about the property, call estate agent, Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Incredible open plan This open plan kitchen/ dining room and family room has full height double glazed windows making the most of the views over the garden and two central heating radiators. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen has a range of grey shaker style fronted wall and base units, contrasting granite work tops and a navy centre island. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Utility room The utility has a range of grey shaker style base units, larder unit, coat cupboards, contrasting marble effect worktops, a stainless steel sink unit, single drainer, and an automatic washing machine. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Stunning living room This great room features housing for the television and display shelving, downlighting to the ceiling, four wall light points and two central heating radiators. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6