Look inside Wakefield's abandoned primary school - that was shut down by the council over a decade ago

Explore this abandoned Lupset primary school, that was shut down by the council over a decade ago, through these 13 photos taken by an urban explorer.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Dec 2022, 20:00 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 14:31 GMT

Waterton Junior and Infants School, on Waterton Road in Lupset, has remained empty since it was closed in 2011.

The small, community school dates back to the 1960s and had a capacity of 280 pupils, catering for children between the ages of three to 11-years-old.

Wakefield Metropolitan District Council announced the decision to close the school following decreasing pupil numbers.

The school buildings and facilities were deemed by the council as ‘too old’ and that they did not provide an acceptable learning environment for pupils.

Following this, the council chose to expand nearby Snapethorpe Primary School, relocating the pupils of Waterton to Snapethorpe Primary.

2011 was the school’s final active school year with the official closure date listed as December 31.

Since its closure, curious locals and urban explorers have found empty mattresses and beds showing that whilst abandoned, the school has been lived in.

The building has also sadly become a hotspot for vandals and thieves.

To this day, no plans are in place to restore or knock it down.

Take a look inside the old Waterton Junior and Infants School through these 13 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

The abandoned school is loacted on Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield.

1. Lupset Legend

The abandoned school is loacted on Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Prior to closure, the school's facilities were deemed 'too old.'

2. Bottom of the hoop

Prior to closure, the school's facilities were deemed 'too old.' Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Despite being left abanoded, empty beds show that the school has been lived in since.

3. Empty mattresses

Despite being left abanoded, empty beds show that the school has been lived in since. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The council claimed the school did not provide an acceptable learning environment for pupils.

4. School Spirit

The council claimed the school did not provide an acceptable learning environment for pupils. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

