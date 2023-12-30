Lost in time: Look inside the abandoned Wakefield pub that was once a local hotspot

Here are 11 pictures exploring one of Wakefield’s most iconic pubs that has been left abandoned for almost a decade.

The British Oak Hotel on Aberford Road, Wakefield has been left abandoned for almost a decade following its closure in 2013.

The Wakefield hotspot was built in the 1930s, replacing an 18th century building becoming an alehouse shortly after.

From the mid-1960s, the pub was offically named The British Oak Hotel and was run by famous English professional rugby league player Brian Briggs, who played for and retired at Wakefield Trinity.

As decades passed, the pub became a local favourite and served the comminities of Stanley, Eastmoor and Lofthouse, while also relying heavily on passing trade between Wakefield and Castleford.

However, after the main road on which the pub sat was re-routed in the mid-2000s, much of the passing trade was taken away, leading to its closure.

After the pub eventually closed its doors in 2013, it was taken over by the Muslim community and opened as the North Wakefield Masjid Mosque.

Unfortunately, the refurb proved too costly and the pub has remained empty ever since.

The abandoned hotspot remins on Aberford Road with only urban explorers entering the building.

However, following a decade of being derelict, talks of what to do with building are finally taking place, with potential plans to demolish the building and replace it with housing being discussed.

Look through these 11 photos of the British Royal Oak, taken by popular Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places and Forgotten Faces.

