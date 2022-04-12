Made in Yorkshire roll call

2. Cat's eyes

Halifax’s Percy Shaw invented the Cat's eyes, the reflective studs used to help mark roads since 1934, now widely used all over the world. Shaw told many stories over his life of how he was inspired to build the cat's eye with the most common being that, while driving down a difficult road – Queensbury Road, part of the A647, with a very steep drop to one side – from Old Dolphin pub to his home, he saw a cat on a fence along the edge of the road and the reflection of his headlights back to him in the cat’s eye allowed him to take corrective action and remain on the road. Cat's eyes are not just a bit of inspired genius that have saved many lives, they also contain many clever design features such as a reservoir that fills with water and specially shaped wipers, which allows cars passing over to wash them, meaning they don’t get dirty and need cleaning. Percy was also a famous eccentric, known for having four colour TVs in his house, constantly playing and tuned to BBC1, BBC2, ITV and BBC2 respectively! He was

Photo: Adobe