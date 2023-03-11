Memorial safety checks to take place at Wakefield Cemetery this month
Memorial checks are set to take place at Wakefield Cemetery, with an information day also held for any questions regarding the safety programme.
The information day will take place on Tuesday March 14 from 9am – noon at the cementery, on Sugar Lane, to let people know about the programme of memorial safety checks.
Wakefield Council set up the information day to give people the chance to speak with staff to understand the safety programme and what it means for Wakefield Cemetery.
The checks will start the following week, at the cemetery, on Monday 20 March.
Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It is extremely important to ensure memorial safety across cemeteries in our district to make them as safe as possible for visitors and employees.
“The information day will provide people with a better understanding of the essential work done by our staff. I encourage anybody who wishes to speak to our teams and learn more about what is happening to come along. We can even do checks on particular headstones if people wish.”Funeral directors, ministers and local councillors have also been invited to come along to the information day. This on-going work forms part of a programme of memorial safety taking place across the district in line with national guidelines.Anyone requiring more information about the programme can visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/bereavement where there is also a video showing how the test is performed.