The exhibition will open on Monday, January 30 and will be an interactive display exploring the process of creating a new library and museum for the district.

Wakefield Council announced earlier this year that the closed BHS unit on Kirkgate, opposite Wakefield Cathedral, will be turned into a city centre hub with a museum and cafe.

Currently, the district’s city centre museum and library is found at Wakefield One on Burton Street.

The announcement of the move came as a U-turn after the proposed development was originally dropped by the council last year.

The council is asking residents to submit photos and memories of the store through its social media page https://www.facebook.com/WakefieldMuseum/.

Julie Russell, service director for arts, culture and leisure said: “The BHS exhibition will take place in our current Wakefield Library and Museum on Burton Street.

“We hope lots of people will come and see it, as it’s also a great opportunity to share experiences and memories of the BHS building on Kirkgate, and help us as we plan for its future as our new library and museum.”

An artist's impression of the new library and museum at the former BHS when complete, released by the Council.

The unit found at The Ridings Shopping Centre in the city centre has sat empty since British Home Stores went into liquidation and closed all of its shops in 2016.

The museum’s move from Wakefield One to the former BHS department store is still in its planning phase and the details and designs are subject to change, with more information to be released in the future.