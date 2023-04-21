Planning application submitted for Pontefract Counting House restoration

The Counting House dates to 1609 – four years after Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament in the Gunpowder Plot.

Owner Guy Lister has begun the first steps to restore the building, which was most recently used as a pub but has been derelict for a decade.

It has not yet been confirmed what the new use of the building will be when it is restored.

Guy Lister is restoring the historic Counting House in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees

The planning application submitted to Wakefield Council details external repair and restoration works including roof chimneys and rainwater goods, timber frame, render and masonry, external doors and windows, structural strengthening works, boundary walls and hardstandings, lighting, heating, fire alarms and signage.

It also includes works to toilets, bar shelving, internal lighting, small power, fire alarms, heating system, internal staircase finishes.

A heritage impact statement with the application says: “The Counting House is in need of a comprehensive yet sympathetic schedule of repair and restoration works to protect the historic fabric and preserve the building for its future use.

"Given the sensitive nature of the proposed repairs, the heritage benefits of bringing this unique timber-framed medieval 17th century building, fronting a key thoroughfare in the centre of Pontefract, back into public service, and the enhancement of local character and distinctiveness by the proposed repairs, the public benefits are judged to be sufficiently weighted to justify the proposals.”