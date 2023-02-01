Pontefract Civic Society gives gongs to local businesses at annual Design Awards ceremony

3 . The Last Bank won The Regeneration Award

The Last Bank bar won the The Regeneration Award. Pictured: James Holden, Helen Newbold (PCS), Andrew Beveridge. The judges said: "This was a transformative project, and whilst the building only started life in 1939, heritage is relative to different eras. "The historic skylight was an example of uncovering the past, the bank vault was also saved and utilized for a ‘cellar’. "The Last Bank maintains the period of the building with a complete Art Deco-style makeover successfully blends old banking features with new additions. "The stylish branding works well, and the façade has not been tampered with, which is a blessing for the streetscape. "The craftsmanship is second to none, throughout. "The illuminated rear garden and signage offer intrigue and attraction to passing visitors along Southgate. "The quality of what has been delivered would grace the streets of Leeds, Harrogate or York."

Photo: Medlock Photography