Pontefract Civic Society gives gongs to local businesses at annual Design Awards ceremony

Awards which recognise the contribution of residents and businesses to Pontefract’s streetscapes were presented by the town’s civic society.
Pontefract Civic Society gathered business and property owners, trades people, and representatives from Wakefield Council, in Pontefract Town Hall on January 30 for the 2022 Design Awards.
The awards recognise the historic streetscape of Pontefract as well as celebrating ongoing regeneration projects and investments.
Civic Society Chair Paul Cartwright said: “This is an evening of celebration regeneration projects which enhances the historic streetscape of Pontefract as a place for investors and visitors, with a further year of a clear shift from retail to hospitality and activity-based experiences.”
The civic society presented the Countess of Rosse Façade of the Year award to The Mad Ox bar at Ropergate based on the façade’s distinctive colour scheme, graphics, signage, lighting, and pavement space.
Carl Jeffery, owner of The Mad Ox, said: “I’m chuffed to bits! Thank you, so much people of Pontefract and Pontefract Civic Society for awarding us the Façade of the Year.
"We are absolutely speechless. This is our family business and accolades like this makes all our hard work really mean something. We’ve had a great 10 months so far, and can’t wait for the next 10 years.”
Mr Cartwright added: “All the award winners were very appreciative of our recognition in making Pontefract a better place for everyone.
"The variety of projects, from housing, service, hospitality to racing accommodation, and Farmer Copley’s luxury AirBnB, shows that we rewarded the right projects, and Pontefract continues to be a successful market town. We’re already listing projects for 2023 assessment.”
For more information on Pontefract Civic Society visit the website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or call 01977 708658.
1. Pontefract held its annual Design Awards
Pontefract Civic Society held its annual Design Awards at the Pontefract Town Hall on Monday, January 30.
Photo: Medlock Photography
2. Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David and Annette Jones with Lupset and Thornes Councillor Michael Graham
Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David and Annette Jones with Lupset and Thornes Councillor Michael Graham and Pontefract Society Chair, Paul Cartwright.
Photo: Medlock Photography
3. The Last Bank won The Regeneration Award
The Last Bank bar won the The Regeneration Award. Pictured: James Holden, Helen Newbold (PCS), Andrew Beveridge. The judges said: "This was a transformative project, and whilst the building only started life in 1939, heritage is relative to different eras. "The historic skylight was an example of uncovering the past, the bank vault was also saved and utilized for a ‘cellar’. "The Last Bank maintains the period of the building with a complete Art Deco-style makeover successfully blends old banking features with new
additions. "The stylish branding works well, and the façade has not been tampered with, which is a blessing for the streetscape. "The craftsmanship is second to none, throughout. "The illuminated rear garden and signage offer intrigue and attraction to passing visitors along Southgate. "The quality of what has been delivered would grace the streets of Leeds, Harrogate or York."
Photo: Medlock Photography
4. The Stables Accommodation, Pontefract Racecourse
The Stables Accommodation, Pontefract Racecourse won the Commercial Civic Award. Pictured: Norman Gundill with Coun Michael Graham. The judges said: "The former male & female primitive dormitory accommodation for stable staff were basic in the inter-war facilities, and we were very impressed on viewing this property. "There’s a refurbished common room and facilities for day visitors. Gone are the dormitories, replaced by en-suite accommodation completed to a really high standard. "Visiting staff love it, and the success of this significant refurbishment has enhanced the reputation of Pontefract Races."
Photo: Medlock Photography