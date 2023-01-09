News you can trust since 1852
Popular Castleford pub that shut down during Covid has been converted into a nursery - here's 13 pictures of the work being done

A former Castleford pub has been converted into a nursery for 100 children – here’s the story from start to finish in pictures.

By James Carney
3 minutes ago

The Wheatsheaf on Altofts Lane, Whitwood, will also include a “family hub” where families can come and network, listen to speakers and attend training sessions.

Owner Rachel Hill, who documented the building’s transformation and shared the pictures with the Express, said: “The last few years have been unbelievably tough but we are excited for the future. Having refurbished the old pub building we are extremely proud of the stunning purpose designed space we have created.”

The former New Wheatsheaf pub

The former pub has undergone massive changes inside.

The New Wheatsheaf closed after 34 years - after announcing coronavirus had proven 'too much' for the business.

The news was announced in a Facebook post from 2020 when Grant, Gilly, Colin and Carol Ackroyd said they had battled 'strikes, recessions and depressions' but would now close due to the virus. The family thanked their loyal customers for supporting them for over 'three decades'.

