The Wheatsheaf on Altofts Lane, Whitwood, will also include a “family hub” where families can come and network, listen to speakers and attend training sessions.

Owner Rachel Hill, who documented the building’s transformation and shared the pictures with the Express, said: “The last few years have been unbelievably tough but we are excited for the future. Having refurbished the old pub building we are extremely proud of the stunning purpose designed space we have created.”