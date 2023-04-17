A rare opportunity to acquire an incredible, detached, period family home in Newmillerdam, that is believed to date back to 1654, has arisen on Rightmove.

Appropiately named, ‘The Cottage’, the property on Barnsley Road comprises of a utility room/boot room, ground floor shower room, open-plan breakfast-kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, family room, two double bedrooms with one served by an ensuite shower room to the ground floor.

The property is steeped in history and belived to date back to 1654 but has been tastefully improved with a modern contemporary interior that blends with the old school charm.

In an elevated position off Barnsley Road, The Cottage, which is a grade two listed building, is nestled between the affluent villages of Sandal and Newmillerdam.

To the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and the house bathroom, with bedroom one having ensuite shower room facilities.

Externally there is a ample off street parking, a garage, lawn gardens wrap across the front of the property and open out to an impressive patio area to the side.

To the rear is a meticulously designed, tiered garden with the benefit of a garden room/studio which offers another degree of flexible accommodation.

Viewings are a must in order to truly appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer and the pleasant views this home enjoys across the valley.

The Cottage on Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, is currently for sale on Rightmove for offers within the range of £900,000.

To enquire about the property call 01226 447681.

1 . Incredible Lounge The Cottage is located in an elevated position off Barsley Road. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Contemporary Bedrooms The Cottage has been tastefully improved with a modern contemporary interior. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Spacious Utility Area Enter into the property through a double-glazed front door into the boot room/utility area. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern Bathrooms The ground floor shower room features a modern white three-piece suite. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales