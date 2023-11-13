Remembrance weekend in Wakefield: 38 photos from services across the district to remember our fallen heroes

Services have been held across the Wakefield district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

Remembrance is a time to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, and November 12 (Remembrance Sunday) saw hundreds attending services across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Festival of Remembrance is always a moving and important time of year.

“It feels more important than ever right now for people to come together with the recent conflicts. It is an opportunity to unite as one to honour and remember those who have made huge sacrifices for their country and those who continue to do so.

“It was wonderful to see so many people join us to pay their respects and ensure the contributions of past and present personnel in our Armed Forces are not forgotten.”

Wakefield

On Friday, November 10, Mayor Coun Josie Pritchard and children from Pinders Primary School led a two-minute silence and layed wreaths.

Later in the evening, at 7pm, there was a Festival of Remembrance Service in Wakefield Cathedral that was open to the public.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 12), there was a parade through the city centre leading to the annual wreath-laying service.

Participants walked to the nearby war memorial where the service began at 10.55am.

Pontefract

In Featherstone, a schools Remembrance service was held on Friday, November 10, from 10.55am at the war memorial and gardens on Station Lane.

An Armistice Day Service was then also held on Saturday, November 11 at Featherstone War Memorial and Gardens.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 12, a full service was held at Featherstone War Memorial and Gardens at 10.15am before a parade through the district began.

The parade marched down Station Lane to the St Thomas War Memorial, on St Thomas Road, where a second service commenced at 11am.

The parade then moved off down St Thomas Road where the attending Deputy Lieutenant and Town Mayor took the salute.

Castleford

The Remembrance parade mustered at 10.15am in Castleford, outside the Salvation Army and was led by The Salvation Army Band.

The parade proceeded to Powell Street, outside the Liquid Spirit, where the memorial was to all the fallen of Castleford.

A service was then held followed by the laying of the wreaths.

The parade then walked to Castleford Parish Church for a Service of Remembrance before a mark of respect was held at the war memorial.

Ossett

On November 11 at 11am, two minutes silence were observed at the Ossett War Memorial in the Market Place by the Royal British Legion.

On Remembrance day (November 12) there was also a full Remembrance Service, led by the Royal British Legion.

Numeorus community display filled Ossett Market Place with red, yellow and white poppies with a Remembrance display also created by the Ossett Through The Ages group, for the third year running, using recycled materials.

