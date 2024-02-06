News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
English artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) makes sketches of miner Jack Hancock and a colleague at work on the bottom level of Wheldale Colliery, a coal mine in Castleford near Wakefield in Yorkshire, England during World War II on January 7, 1942. Henry Moore has been commissioned by the War Artists' Advisory Committee to make drawings and paintings of coal mining subjects. (Photo by Reuben Saidman/Popperfoto via Getty Images)English artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) makes sketches of miner Jack Hancock and a colleague at work on the bottom level of Wheldale Colliery, a coal mine in Castleford near Wakefield in Yorkshire, England during World War II on January 7, 1942. Henry Moore has been commissioned by the War Artists' Advisory Committee to make drawings and paintings of coal mining subjects. (Photo by Reuben Saidman/Popperfoto via Getty Images)
English artist Henry Moore (1898-1986) makes sketches of miner Jack Hancock and a colleague at work on the bottom level of Wheldale Colliery, a coal mine in Castleford near Wakefield in Yorkshire, England during World War II on January 7, 1942. Henry Moore has been commissioned by the War Artists' Advisory Committee to make drawings and paintings of coal mining subjects. (Photo by Reuben Saidman/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Retro: 24 fascinating pictures from the Getty Images archive showing life in Wakefield over the years

We’ve delved into the Getty Images archive to find some fascinating photos of life in Wakefield and the Five Towns from over the years.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

From shakespearean illustrations to Queen Elizabeth’s visit – here are 24 images of Wakefield and the Five Towns throughout the years, taken from the Getty archive.

Young children with their band leaders participating in the Yorkshire Miners' Gala near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, circa 1976. This image is from a series of social documentary photographs illustrating some English traditions and eccentricities, taken from the book 'Being English' by Patrick Ward, published in 2014. (Photo by Patrick Ward/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

1. Yorkshire Miners' Gala

Young children with their band leaders participating in the Yorkshire Miners' Gala near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, circa 1976. This image is from a series of social documentary photographs illustrating some English traditions and eccentricities, taken from the book 'Being English' by Patrick Ward, published in 2014. (Photo by Patrick Ward/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Photo: Patrick Ward/Popperfoto

Photo Sales
Antique black and white photograph of England and Wales: St Mary's Chantry, Wakefield

2. St Mary's Chantry

Antique black and white photograph of England and Wales: St Mary's Chantry, Wakefield Photo: ilbusca

Photo Sales
Eighty one year-old Muriel Brown from Manchester, carries the Olympic Flame to the Henri Moore sculpture in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield in, northern England, on June 25, 2012 as part of the 2012 London Olympic Torch Relay. Muriel was selected through the Coca-Cola campaign for her 60 years service to Amateur Athletics Coach and Judge Competitor Committees. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages)

3. Olympic Flame

Eighty one year-old Muriel Brown from Manchester, carries the Olympic Flame to the Henri Moore sculpture in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield in, northern England, on June 25, 2012 as part of the 2012 London Olympic Torch Relay. Muriel was selected through the Coca-Cola campaign for her 60 years service to Amateur Athletics Coach and Judge Competitor Committees. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages) Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021), on right, talks to Len Hutton (1916-1990), former Yorkshire and England cricketer, during his tour of the cricket bat manufacturing shop at the Slazenger sporting goods factory in Horbury, West Yorkshire, England on March 16, 1957. (Photo by Pool/Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

4. The Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021), on right, talks to Len Hutton (1916-1990), former Yorkshire and England cricketer, during his tour of the cricket bat manufacturing shop at the Slazenger sporting goods factory in Horbury, West Yorkshire, England on March 16, 1957. (Photo by Pool/Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Photo: Paul Popper/Popperfoto

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldFive Towns