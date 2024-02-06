Retro: 24 fascinating pictures from the Getty Images archive showing life in Wakefield over the years

From shakespearean illustrations to Queen Elizabeth’s visit – here are 24 images of Wakefield and the Five Towns throughout the years, taken from the Getty archive.
1. Yorkshire Miners' Gala
Young children with their band leaders participating in the Yorkshire Miners' Gala near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, circa 1976. This image is from a series of social documentary photographs illustrating some English traditions and eccentricities, taken from the book 'Being English' by Patrick Ward, published in 2014. (Photo by Patrick Ward/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Photo: Patrick Ward/Popperfoto
2. St Mary's Chantry
Antique black and white photograph of England and Wales: St Mary's Chantry, Wakefield Photo: ilbusca
3. Olympic Flame
Eighty one year-old Muriel Brown from Manchester, carries the Olympic Flame to the Henri Moore sculpture in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield in, northern England, on June 25, 2012 as part of the 2012 London Olympic Torch Relay. Muriel was selected through the Coca-Cola campaign for her 60 years service to Amateur Athletics Coach and Judge Competitor Committees. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages) Photo: PAUL ELLIS
4. The Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021), on right, talks to Len Hutton (1916-1990), former Yorkshire and England cricketer, during his tour of the cricket bat manufacturing shop at the Slazenger sporting goods factory in Horbury, West Yorkshire, England on March 16, 1957. (Photo by Pool/Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Photo: Paul Popper/Popperfoto