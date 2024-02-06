Retro: 24 fascinating pictures from the Getty Images archive showing life in Wakefield over the years

3 . Olympic Flame

Eighty one year-old Muriel Brown from Manchester, carries the Olympic Flame to the Henri Moore sculpture in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield in, northern England, on June 25, 2012 as part of the 2012 London Olympic Torch Relay. Muriel was selected through the Coca-Cola campaign for her 60 years service to Amateur Athletics Coach and Judge Competitor Committees. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages) Photo: PAUL ELLIS