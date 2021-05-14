Search is on to reunite family of former Wakefield soldier with letters written in the 1940s

A woman from Scotland is hoping to reunite a set of historic letters with their original writer - a Second World War soldier who is believed to have come from Wakefield.

Maude McLoughlin said the historic letters came to light when family members were clearing out the home of her late sister earlier this year.

They are the last remnants of a close friendship between her parents, George and Jessie Evans, and Ronald Atkinson, from Wakefield.

It is believed that George and Ronald met while serving in the Armed Forces in the Second World War, during which time they were stationed close to George's home in Haddington, East Lothian, where Maude still lives.

And Maude shares a particularly special bond with the family, as she was named after Ronald's wife.

She said: "Ronald was a friend of my father’s in the services I think, and instead of going home to Yorkshire on days off he stayed with my parents.

"One of the letters thanks them very much and says what a lovely family.

"He brought his wife up after they were married. He brought her up for a long weekend.

"As far as the story goes I was born that weekend and my mum had said if I was a boy I would be called Ronald. But I was a girl and they didn’t have a name so they named me after his wife."

Maude believes her family lost touch with Mr and Mrs Atkinson in around 1948, after her father passed away and her family moved house.

At the time, she says her parents had five children, though they later went on to welcome five more.

Although she has limited information on the couple, Maude believes that Ronald may have worked for a newspaper in Wakefield, and says she thinks that the couple went on to welcome three daughters, one of whom may have been named Susan.

She now hopes to reunite Ronald's letters with his children or grandchildren, to offer them a unique glimpse at their ancestor's life.