WAKEFIELD AND DISTRICT PLANNING APPS: 400-home development proposed for town

The following applications were validated in the weeks beginning March 6 and March 13.

Land off Station Road, Normanton, WF6 2NB: Residential development (up to 408 dwellings) and associated works including demolition of existing farmhouse and associated buildings

Westward Greenside, Havercroft, WF4 2BG: Conversion of existing agricultural barn to dwelling with integral garage and associated site works

Land off Moorhouse Lane, Haigh, Barnsley, S75 4D: Demolition of existing stables and construction of single dwelling

Oaklands, 1 Brockswood Court, Waterton Park, Walton, WF2 6RU: Replacement of window frames and window glass to the arched windows at ground floor and first floor to the front (courtyard) and rear elevation, due to rot and water ingress. Retrospective replacement of window frames and window glass to the ground floor rear elevation

Land at Tadman Street, Wakefield, WF1 5RG: Detailed planning application for construction of a light industrial starter unit class E

2A High Street, Crigglestone, WF4 3EB: Single storey extension to side, alterations to existing garage to front comprising increase in width, pitched roof and conversion to bedroom, alterations to existing roof and front facing dormer extension

Hall Farm, Loscoe Lane, Ackton, WF7 6HR: Demolition of existing agricultural buildings and erection of five dwellings

2 Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JT: Construction of garage

11 Pildacre Brow, Ossett, WF5 8QS: Part-retrospective single storey side and rear extension

2 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HL: Proposed change of use of garage, store room and living accommodation to professional office/services use class E (c) ii, including external alterations, staff and client parking, and bike shed

63 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 8RJ: Demolition of mixed use building

Siemens Power Generation Ltd, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system upon roof

3 Cardigan Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3DF: Fell horse chestnut tree

3 Sandal Hall Close, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 6ER: Single storey rear extension and front porch

28 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7NB: Fell 10 Cypress trees

Field at Dews Farm, Common Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF2 6JX: Steel framed shed

94 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7PB: Rear dormer

Land off Skinner Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1HG: Variation of condition 17 (restoration) of approved application dated July, 23, 2013 (which granted permission for 'Retain borehole, erect containerised units, associated plant and equipment, extract mine gas, generate electricity and ancillary operations') to extend the operational lifetime of the site until July 23, 2030

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5HX: Discharge of condition 7 (landscape and biodiversity management plan) and 12 (construction phase employment plan) from approved application

Sycamore Cottage, Woolley Park, Woolley, WF4 2JS: Construction of a garage carport

47 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Proposed two storey extension to rear

189 Netherton Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HL: Extension to existing agricultural fodder and implement shed