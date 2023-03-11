News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Council to mark 10th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter at Town Hall

Wakefield Council and partners are set to mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Charter of the Commonwealth by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By Kara McKune
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The ceremony will be held on the steps of Wakefield Town Hall from 10.30am on Monday (March 13), which people are welcome to attend.

The morning will feature an array of speeches and readings, as part of national events to mark the occasion, followed by the raising of the Commonwealth of Nations' flag of peace at 11am.

The Commonwealth Charter sets out the values that aim to unite the Commonwealth’s 56 independent countries, and the 2.5 billion people who live throughout them.

The ceremony will be the first Commonwealth ’tribute’ to the late Queen.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are pleased to be marking Commonwealth Day 2023 which recognises the commitment made by nations to the shared values and principals of the Commonwealth.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 10.20am.

Wakefield Council will mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Charter of the Commonwealth at the Town Hall this Monday (13 March).
