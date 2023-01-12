The mural is based on an old photograph of the previous shop of 103 Westgate in the 1920s.

The mural was commissioned by Cobblers after local artist Shannon Wishon, 51, pitched it to her Community Interest Company, Dream Time Creative (DTC).

Shannon said: "I have always been creative, as long as I can remember.

“I had mentioned the idea to Sarah (CEO of DTC) "a mural would look smashing on that wall in there, wouldn't it?" and the next thing I knew, Sarah had sold the mural potential to Steve Partridge (Owner at Cobblers) who had agreed that yes, that would be a great idea.”

Cobblers Fine Sandwich Shop on Westgate is popular amongst locals.

Shannon took inspiration from an old photo Steve owned of the shop in the 1920s, when it was a Newsagent & Tobacconists, owned by ‘formidable’ businesswoman Mrs Phoebe Storr.

The two discussed plans to merge the photo with modern details, including owner Steve’s family dog Burtie, ensuring the mural was a mix of past meets present.

The mural was painted entirely in Shannon’s style and took over 150 hours to complete.

"I have amassed much learning with this and I am very pleased with the piece. The main thing is that Steve, his staff and customers love it.” Shannon continued.

Artist, Shannon Wishon, painted the mural to celebrate 10 years of Cobblers Fine Sandwiches.

The mural also holds a special place in one Cobblers customer’s heart with regular Alison Haigh being Phoebe Storr’s great great great great grand-daughter.

