18 old photos showing Wakefield schools and pupils through the years

From the 1950s up to the 1990s, we've taken a look into our archives and picked out more photos from your school years.
Sandal Endowed Middle School. The winning under 11 girls table tennis team. Published in the Wakefield Express 14.12.1990. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
Lofthouse Gate Junior & Infants School gala. Taken 1996? 1997? Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
Sunny Hill House. Pupils hold a sponsored swim. Published in the Wakefield Express 16.11.1990. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
Ledger Lane Junior & Infants School, Outwood. The winning rugby league team. Published in the Wakefield Express 20.5.1994. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.