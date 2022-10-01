26 photos showing King Charles III on visits to Wakefield and Pontefract as the Prince of Wales

What the news also brought with it was a change to our head of state. No longer will it be "God save our Queen" but rather "God save our King".

Charles, 73, now King Charles III, has ascended to the throne following the death of his mother.

We’ve delved through our archives and found many photos of all the times we have been lucky to enough to welcome the now King of England to our brilliant district.

From visits to the Prince of Wales Hospice through the years and the Wakefield Waterfront Regeneration Project in 1999, to chatting with school children from Halfpenny Lane Junior School – how many do you remember?

1. Hospice Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to the The Prince of Wales Hospice on March 22, 2017. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. Visit Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to the The Prince of Wales Hospice on March 22, 2017 in Pontefract Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3. Chat Chatting with hospice staff. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. Welcome Children with flags welcome the Prince of Wales. Photo: Getty Photo Sales