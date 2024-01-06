Explore South Kirkby’s derelict health centre through these 12 photos taken by an urban explorer.

The old South Kirkby Health Centre, on Barnsley Road, once welcomed many patients as a clinic at the heart of the community.

Over the years, it proved vital to the treatment of ailments, advice on medical issues and providing vaccinations.

But its days were numbered when work began on South Kirkby and South Elmsall's new health centre at Langthwaite House, on Langthwaite Road, in 2012.

Since the Barnsley Road surgery’s closure, it has become victim to mindless vandalism and the subject of numerous fires.

Things were looking up for the abandoned building in December 2020, when plans were approved to convert the derelict health centre into a Co-op store.

However, just 15 months on – in March 2022 – the Co-op pulled out, saying they no longer has any interest in the scheme.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-op told The Wakefield Express at the time: “We never owned this site but, previously, had been in talks to take on the lease for a new store subject to planning permission.

"However, we have since decided that will no longer pursing plans for a store at the site."

Following the failure to restore the site, it remained derelict with residents continuing to call for action over the empty health centre, calling it an “eyesore” to this day.

Take a look inside the old South Kirkby Health Centre through these 12 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

1 . Left abandoned The site consisted of a single storied building which once would have welcomed many patients that lived in the local area. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Boarded up It is unclear when the building first started operations but over the years it proved vital to the treatment of medical issues such as the common cold, flu, providing flu jabs and vaccinations. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Derelict and dangerous Since closure, the site has become victim to mindless vandalism and the subject of numerous fires. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales