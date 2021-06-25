1997 and 1998

Here's 13 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 1997 and 1998

This collection from the Wakefield Express archive is from 1997 and 1998.

By James Carney
Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:35 pm

Do you remember anyone from the pictures?

1.

The ABC Cinema in Wakefield just before its closure in 1997.

Buy photo

2.

Northgate in 1997

Buy photo

3.

Doncaster 6th team v Wakefield in January 1998

Buy photo

4.

Wakefield Girls High School students wearing wedding dress designs by the art depeartment , Rebecca Hartley 18 (left) wearing a wedding dress designed by herself and inspired by Vivian Westwood and Sarah Ainsworth 18 wearing a wire wedding gown made by Harriet Gervascio inspired by Vivian Westwood, and shown in the 1998 fashion show at the school.

Buy photo
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4